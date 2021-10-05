Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $333.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $333.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

WEBR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

