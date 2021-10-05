Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) in the last few weeks:

9/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $22,875,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

