Welltower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 395% compared to the typical volume of 1,356 put options.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,512. Welltower has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

