West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

