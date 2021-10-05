WHALE Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.52 or 0.00026692 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $84.77 million and $1.70 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

