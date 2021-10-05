Wheaton Precious Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 447% compared to the typical volume of 3,834 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 157,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,021. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

