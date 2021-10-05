Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.45. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

