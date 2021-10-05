Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $59.08. Approximately 12,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 681,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.