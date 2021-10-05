Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $218.40

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.92), with a volume of 2128747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.80 ($2.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

