William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 9,344 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $81,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

