William Paul Wells Wells Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,330,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,715,051.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

Shares of TPL stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.