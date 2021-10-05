Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 0.8% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $243.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.84 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

