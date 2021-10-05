Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

