Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $1.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

