Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Wingstop stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 381,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 200,013.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15,155.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 938,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wingstop by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,287,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 805,903 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

