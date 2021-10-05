Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 926.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Winpak has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

WIPKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.27 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

