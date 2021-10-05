Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.26

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 682,290 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

