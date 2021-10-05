Wolfe Research Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Underperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

