Wolfe Research Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Underperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
