Wolfe Research Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Underperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.