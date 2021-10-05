Wolfe Research Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Underperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.
TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
