PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PCAR opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $78.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,663,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

