WOO Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.66 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $472.26 million and approximately $43.66 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,843,649 coins and its circulating supply is 521,406,752 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.