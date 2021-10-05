Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Workiva worth $47,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

