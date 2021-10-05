WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPTIF. TD Securities cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

