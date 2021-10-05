WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

WSP opened at C$152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$82.95 and a 52-week high of C$170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.90 billion and a PE ratio of 45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.57.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.13%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

