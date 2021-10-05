WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $157.96

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$157.96 and traded as low as C$150.82. WSP Global shares last traded at C$152.63, with a volume of 104,039 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSP. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.57.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.13%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.