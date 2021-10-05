Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

WH traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 880,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

