X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 269,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 99,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.99% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

