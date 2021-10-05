XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XFLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

