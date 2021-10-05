Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 34,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 40,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

