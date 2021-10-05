Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.70. Approximately 1,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.