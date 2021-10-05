XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,600 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,430,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 190,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,088. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

