XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.47 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and approximately $714,805.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00111530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00138542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.48 or 1.00051845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.10 or 0.06698587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 82,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 79,294,703 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

