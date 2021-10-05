XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Apple accounts for 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

