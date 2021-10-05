Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.35. Youdao shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1,554 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

