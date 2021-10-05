Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YUM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,973. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

