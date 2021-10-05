Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on YUM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.
Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,973. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.
In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
