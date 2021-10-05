Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Z stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Z alerts:

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.