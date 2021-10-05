Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Z stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96.
Z Company Profile
