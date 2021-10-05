Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $41.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 billion to $43.66 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $177.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $173.62 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

NYSE:T opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.