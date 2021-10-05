Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report sales of $96.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $97.19 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

