Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $164.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $641.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CATY stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 105,087.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,280,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

