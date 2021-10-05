Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $163.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $163.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $641.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 105,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,280,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.