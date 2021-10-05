Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CMLS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 195.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

