Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

HLMN stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

