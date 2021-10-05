Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.89). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 15,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,614. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.25.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

