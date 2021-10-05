Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. iRobot posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. 6,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

