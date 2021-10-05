Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.99 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

