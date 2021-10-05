Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Markforged stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

