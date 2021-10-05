Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

