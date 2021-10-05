Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 109.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 77,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

