Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.65 Million

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $314.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $311.30 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

