Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.90. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

BKU stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

